 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Police: Man arrested after stabbing person with screw

Napa Police: Man arrested after stabbing person with screw

{{featured_button_text}}

A confrontation Saturday morning led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.

Luke Cypress was detained after the incident shortly before 10:45 a.m., in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 225 Soscol Ave., according to Sgt. Omar Salem. Cypress, whose address was not immediately available, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident began as an argument between Cypress and another person, during which Cypress stabbed the person in the abdomen with a screw about 6 to 8 inches long, Salem said. The victim was not hospitalized.

An American Canyon Police Department motor officer had a close call on Thursday. Remember: Section 23114 of the California Vehicle Code says you need to secure and cover your load (i.e. when going to the dumps).

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

History-making Oscars will try and reinvent the show

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News