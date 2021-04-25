Napa Police: Man arrested after stabbing person with screw

A confrontation Saturday morning led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
Luke Cypress was detained after the incident shortly before 10:45 a.m., in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 225 Soscol Ave., according to Sgt. Omar Salem. Cypress, whose address was not immediately available, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
The incident began as an argument between Cypress and another person, during which Cypress stabbed the person in the abdomen with a screw about 6 to 8 inches long, Salem said. The victim was not hospitalized.
