Napa Police: Man arrested after suspicious person reported at Redwood Middle School

A 28-year-old Napa man was arrested in connection with an incident on the campus of Redwood Middle School on Tuesday, according to police.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…
At about 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, a school resource officer with the police department detained Ryan Gregory Thurow near the school at 3600 Oxford St., police said in a news release. The officer was investigating reports that an unidentified man had been annoying students on campus the day before, according to police, who said the incident involved nine children younger than 13.
Thurow was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of eight counts of child annoying, according to the police statement. Jail booking records late Thursday did not list the allegation of annoying, but did list an allegation of grand theft.
Photos: Faces and Places, December 5
Photos: Faces and Places, December 5
Photos: Faces and Places, December 5
Photos: Faces and Places, December 5
Photos: Faces and Places, December 5
Photos: Faces and Places, December 5
Photos: Faces and Places, December 5
Photos: Faces and Places, December 5
Photos: Faces and Places, December 5
Photos: Faces and Places, December 5
Photos: Faces and Places, December 5
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A woman was arrested after passing a counterfeit $100 bill in a Napa convenience store, according to police.
The City of Napa Police Department arrested a man for unlawfully setting fires near Soscol Avenue, according to the department.
Reports of a domestic assault inside an apartment drew law-enforcement officers to a south Napa neighborhood and closed a street, but no assau…
A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a reported home break-in in Angwin and the theft of a car that later crashed nearby, accordi…
A disturbance between a man and woman led to a foot chase and the man’s arrest, Napa Police reported.