Napa Police: Man arrested after suspicious person reported at Redwood Middle School

A 28-year-old Napa man was arrested in connection with an incident on the campus of Redwood Middle School on Tuesday, according to police.

At about 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, a school resource officer with the police department detained Ryan Gregory Thurow near the school at 3600 Oxford St., police said in a news release. The officer was investigating reports that an unidentified man had been annoying students on campus the day before, according to police, who said the incident involved nine children younger than 13.

Thurow was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of eight counts of child annoying, according to the police statement. Jail booking records late Thursday did not list the allegation of annoying, but did list an allegation of grand theft.

