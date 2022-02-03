Napa Police: Man arrested after threatening person with gun

Napa Police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday afternoon after he brandished a gun at a person and vandalized the victim’s vehicle, according to the department.

At about 4:26 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of Collier Boulevard after receiving reports of a man holding a gun, according to Sgt. Keri Sedgley. The suspect, identified as Ramon Esparza Jr. of Napa, reportedly assaulted a person, then pointed a firearm and threatened the victim, Sedgley said in an email.

With help from an aerial drone supplied by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, police found Esparza and detained him after a brief pursuit on foot, according to Sedgley, who said an investigation revealed that Esparza also had damaged a vehicle belonging to the victim.

Esparza was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of vandalism and making criminal threats, along with misdemeanor counts of misdemeanor battery, brandishing a firearm, and resisting arrest.