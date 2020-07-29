Napa Police: Man arrested after unsheathing machete during argument

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An argument among roommates early Wednesday morning at a Napa house culminated in a man's arrest on a felony threat allegation, police reported.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Sonoma Street shortly before 12:45 a.m. after reports of a disturbance at the home, during which a person threatened to kill the occupants, according to Lt. Chase Haag. At the house, Daniel Raymond Hendricks, 30, of Napa resisted police and was detained, Haag said.

An investigation revealed that during the argument Hendricks threatened the occupants, retrieved a machete and removed its sheath, although he did not brandish it directly toward any one person, according to Haag.

Hendricks was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of making a criminal threat and a misdemeanor allegation of resisting police, as well as for a suspected parole violation.

