Napa Police: Man arrested after weapons found at home, street closed off

A Napa man was arrested on Labor Day after an argument at his home led to the arrival of police officers and the discovery of guns he was not permitted to have, according to police.

Officers were sent to the area of El Centro Avenue and Hampton Way shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday after a witness reported hearing a woman shout for help and say “He has a gun,” police Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email. Other residents then confirmed that people were arguing at a home in the 1700 block of El Centro, according to Medina.

Police learned that 33-year-old Kevin Allen Francis lived at the home and was on probation, with terms forbidding him to have firearms and requiring him to submit to law enforcement searches, Medina said.

As a precaution, police blocked the street and restricted access to the area as they investigated the incident, according to Medina. Francis and another resident of the home were called out and cooperated with officers, and Francis was detained while police searched the residence for firearms and other weapons.

Several guns and other weapons were found both in the home and in an outbuilding on the property, and the guns were accessible to Francis in violation of his probation terms, Medina said.

Francis was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of probation violations. He was released shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, about four hours after his booking, according to jail records.

