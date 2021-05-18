 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Man arrested for threats with a knife

Napa Police responded at 12:45 p.m. Monday to a report of a disturbance involving a knife at a residence on the 3500 block of Idlewild Avenue in north Napa.

An 85-year-old resident and her caretaker reported that Scott Douglass Peters, 40, had threatened them with a knife, police said.

Peters also threatened to kill another person who was not present, police said.

Peters, who was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, was booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of elder abuse and making criminal threats, police said. 

Peters, who is on probation for DUI and hit and run, was also booked for violating his probation, police said.

