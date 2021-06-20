 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Man arrested in connection with drugs, firearm possession

Napa Special Investigations Bureau detectives on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with drug and firearm crimes.

Jose Rodriguez-Aguilar, 33, of Napa was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant at the suspect's residence in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue and located a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, methamphetamine and an ingesting device, police said.

Rodriguez-Aguilar was taken into custody without incident.

