Napa Police: Man arrested in connection with drugs, firearm possession

Napa Special Investigations Bureau detectives on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with drug and firearm crimes.
Jose Rodriguez-Aguilar, 33, of Napa was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant at the suspect's residence in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue and located a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, methamphetamine and an ingesting device, police said.
Rodriguez-Aguilar was taken into custody without incident.
