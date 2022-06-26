Napa Police: Man arrested on consecutive days, on drug and vehicle theft allegations

Napa Police officers arrested the same man on back-to-back days over the weekend, first for suspected drug possession and then in connection with a truck theft, the department reported.
Saturday morning, officers contacted 31-year-old Angel Zavala during an investigation and found him with more than a half-ounce of suspected methamphetamine, Napa Police said in a Facebook post. Zavala, who police said was on probation following an arrest in a vehicle theft case, was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on a misdemeanor allegation of possessing a controlled substance, but was released five hours later at 3:08 p.m., according to jail booking records.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the reported theft of a truck and trailer from the 1100 block of Jordan Lane when they found the vehicles abandoned nearby and Zavala walking along the Napa Valley River Trail, according to Napa Police’s posting. Officers identified Zavala as the driver of the truck and arrested him on suspicion of felony vehicle theft and drug possession, as well as a probation violation.
Zavala was returned to the Napa jail at 11 a.m., less than 25 hours after his previous booking.
