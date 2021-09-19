Napa Police: Man arrested on rape and kidnapping allegations after domestic disturbance

A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and other allegations, according to Napa Police.

Officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence at a home in the city of Napa, according to Cpl. Garrett Smith. The suspect, identified by police as 28-year-old Eric Avila Vargas, had left the home by the time officers arrived, Smith said in an email.

At 6:11 p.m., Avila Vargas was arrested after being found elsewhere in the county with help from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and St. Helena Police, according to Smith. He was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment and domestic violence.

Avila Vargas was being held Sunday afternoon on $250,000 bail, according to the jail’s booking log.

The investigation was continuing on Sunday, according to Napa Police.