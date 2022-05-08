Napa Police: Man arrested on robbery and assault allegations after reported domestic dispute

A man arrested Saturday night by Napa Police was being held on $1 million bail on felony robbery and assault allegations, which police said stemmed from repeated abuse of his girlfriend.
Omar Santanaromero, 28, was detained at 9:05 p.m. after a disturbance in the 2400 block of Old Sonoma Road, according to police Sgt. Mike Walund. He was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, domestic violence, and assault resulting in injury.
Police arriving at the home encountered a woman who said Santanaromero, her boyfriend of five years, had assaulted her a few days earlier and she lost consciousness, Walund said. When the woman tried to call police, her boyfriend took her phone away and did not give it back, Walund added.
The woman told officers her boyfriend had assaulted her numerous times during their relationship, according to Walund.
During the arrest, police seized several firearms from the home, a step Walund said is allowed during a domestic violence arrest if guns are unsecured and visible in plain view.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com