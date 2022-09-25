 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Police: man arrested on suspicion of attempted alcohol robbery

Napa Police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted robbery at Nob Hill Foods Saturday evening, according to the department.

Officers were initially dispatched to respond to a reported theft of liquor from the supermarket at 611 Trancas St.; they obtained the alcohol back from the suspected thief and returned it to the store, police said. Shortly after, while the officers were in the grocery, they witnessed the same man return and physically attempt to steal the alcohol bottle back from an employee, according to police.

Benjamin Hayes, 49, was booked into Napa County Jail at 7:25 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of attempted felony robbery, along with misdemeanor public intoxication and shoplifting counts.

