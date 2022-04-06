Napa Police: Man arrested on suspicion of selling marijuana, nicotine vapes to young teens

A Napa man arrested last week illegally sold vape cartridges containing marijuana and nicotine to local middle school-age students, police said.
Members of the Special Investigations Bureau arrested Damarco Major Bell, 19, Friday night, Napa Police said in a news release. He was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of selling marijuana to minors and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.
The arrest stemmed from reports the police department’s Youth Services Bureau received about the sale of vapes to students. The bureau, investigating the case together with NSIB, interviewed witnesses and received an anonymous tip that a social media account was promoting the vapes to minors, according to Napa Police.
At the time of Bell’s arrest, officers searched his vehicle and found various packaged marijuana products along with a loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine, police reported, adding that a search warrant carried out at Bell’s home turned up evidence of marijuana sales.
Bell was held in the Napa jail before being released Tuesday night, according to jail booking records.
