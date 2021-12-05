Napa Police: Man crashes vehicle into house, arrested on kidnapping, hit-and-run allegations

A 24-year-old man led Napa Police officers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon and crashed his vehicle into a house before he was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and numerous felony allegations, according to the department.

Officers first tried to stop a vehicle driven by Fernando Villarruel Huerta at about 1 p.m. near the First Street interchange at Highway 29 after a female passenger called 911, according to Officer Andrew Oros, who said the woman had filed a domestic violence report with police on Friday.

Huerta did not pull over but instead evaded police at high speeds on various local streets, heading north through the city, Oros said. Shortly before 2 p.m., Napa Police posted a Facebook alert asking residents to call 911 if they saw Huerta.

During the chase, Huerta’s vehicle struck several parked vehicles and finally crashed into a single-family house in the 3900 block of Glacier Drive. The home was occupied, but it was not immediately known Saturday night whether anyone was injured, according to Oros.

Huerta fled the wreck on foot and was reported to have entered various homes, but police searching those residences did not find him, Oros said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a man jumping over fences near El Centro Avenue and Jefferson Street in north Napa, and officers converged on the neighborhood, according to Oros. Huerta was found and detained by witnesses after stealing a child’s bicycle near Dillon Drive and Lantana Lane, where police arrested him, Oros said.

Members of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol joined in the search, which also included a CHP helicopter, according to Oros.

Huerta was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of kidnapping, false imprisonment, evading police officers, leaving the scene of an accident, domestic violence and dissuading a witness, as well as for felony warrants.

The status of the woman who was in Huerta’s vehicle during the chase was not immediately known Saturday night.