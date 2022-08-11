Napa Police: Man found with ghost gun during arrest

Two Napa men were arrested Tuesday morning after an unregistered ghost gun was found in their car during a traffic stop, Napa Police reported.

Officers stopped 20-year-old Alfredo Rivas shortly after 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a driver had visited the parking lots of a local Wells Fargo bank and Redwood Credit Union, but had left without doing business at either branch, according to Napa Police Lt. Christopher Pacheco. Witnesses said the vehicle's registration appeared to have been expired for at least six months, Pacheco said in an email.

A search of Rivas’ vehicle turned up a loaded, privately built ghost gun on the driver-side floorboard, and Rivas was detained, according to the department.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Rivas was booked into the Napa County on felony allegations of carrying a loaded firearm while not the registered owner and carrying a loaded firearm while taking part in a street gang, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving without a license. He was being held Thursday morning on $100,000 bail.

Rodolfo Flores Garibay, 24, whom police identified as one of two passengers in the vehicle, was also arrested and booked into jail on a probation violation, according to Pacheco.