 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Police: Man menaces park visitor, throws rocks at cars

Napa Police: Man menaces park visitor, throws rocks at cars

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A Napa man was arrested Monday morning after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.

Officers were called to Westwood Hills Park at 3107 Browns Valley Road at 8:53 a.m., after receiving reports that a person had confronted a man and his child and challenged the father to a fight, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The father struck the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Timothy William Ruhs, to protect himself and his child, Walund said.

Afterward, Ruhs went to the side of Browns Valley Road and began throwing rocks at passing vehicles. One rock struck a vehicle and caused its driver to strike another vehicle, according to Walund. (There were no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the crash.)

Police arrived at the scene and detained Ruhs at 9:07 a.m. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile at a vehicle, as well as violating his parole.

An American Canyon Police Department motor officer had a close call on Thursday. Remember: Section 23114 of the California Vehicle Code says you need to secure and cover your load (i.e. when going to the dumps).

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Man arrested in Napa after air search

Man arrested in Napa after air search

  • Updated

A man was detained near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards, accord…

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Osaka fined for media boycott at French Open

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Police
Uploaded Photos

Police

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News