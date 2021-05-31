Napa Police: Man menaces park visitor, throws rocks at cars

A Napa man was arrested Monday morning after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.

Officers were called to Westwood Hills Park at 3107 Browns Valley Road at 8:53 a.m., after receiving reports that a person had confronted a man and his child and challenged the father to a fight, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The father struck the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Timothy William Ruhs, to protect himself and his child, Walund said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Afterward, Ruhs went to the side of Browns Valley Road and began throwing rocks at passing vehicles. One rock struck a vehicle and caused its driver to strike another vehicle, according to Walund. (There were no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the crash.)

Police arrived at the scene and detained Ruhs at 9:07 a.m. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile at a vehicle, as well as violating his parole.