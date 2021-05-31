Napa Police: Man menaces park visitor, throws rocks at cars

A Napa man was arrested Monday morning after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.
Officers were called to Westwood Hills Park at 3107 Browns Valley Road at 8:53 a.m., after receiving reports that a person had confronted a man and his child and challenged the father to a fight, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The father struck the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Timothy William Ruhs, to protect himself and his child, Walund said.
Afterward, Ruhs went to the side of Browns Valley Road and began throwing rocks at passing vehicles. One rock struck a vehicle and caused its driver to strike another vehicle, according to Walund. (There were no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the crash.)
Police arrived at the scene and detained Ruhs at 9:07 a.m. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile at a vehicle, as well as violating his parole.
An American Canyon Police Department motor officer had a close call on Thursday. Remember: Section 23114 of the California Vehicle Code says you need to secure and cover your load (i.e. when going to the dumps).
American Canyon Police Department
Photos: Best of Napa Valley Register's Faces and Places
St. John's Lutheran School honored Secretary Kristal Broyles, left, and Office Manager Cindy Zeller on Administrative Professionals Day.
Submitted photo
Rob Devitt, center, presents a check for $500 to St. Vincent de Paul volunteers Ana Barboza and Russ Eberwein. Rob collected, sorted and recycled cans and bottles as a project to raise funds for the St. Vincent de Paul program to provide grocery boxes for families in need.
Submitted photo
In response to recent anti-Asian hate crimes, residents of American Canyon held an Asian Solidarity Rally on May 15 at Shenandoah Park attended by nearly 200 residents as well as city, county and state elected leaders. Many marched with signs reading "Asians Are Not A Virus" and "We Love Everyone In American Canyon."
Mohamed Diouf
A ribbon cutting by city officials on April 5 marked the opening of Calistoga's new Pioneer Park Bridge.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
The Daisy Girl Scout troop helps to plant fruit and vegetables in the Shearer Elementary community garden.
Submitted photo
Jason Dickens leads a Napa County leg of the nationwide “Carry the Load” relay to honor fallen military personnel and first responders on May 5. He was walking the leg from the Napa County Fire Department to Silverado Resort as the 15,500-mile event passed through Napa County. Since 2011, Carry The Load’s mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day has grown into a national movement – this year covering all 50 states – to honor and remember those who laid their lives down for our freedom. It was founded by two veteran U.S. Navy SEALs who felt like the nation had forgotten the meaning of Memorial Day. Reaching 50 states and more than 29 countries, people can register at
carrytheload.org/register to join now through Memorial Day. This year people can participate by hosting a Carry It Anywhere experience, organizing a youth Carry The Flag activity, walking in the National Relay, fundraising for our nation’s heroes, and taking part virtually throughout the 32-day event.
Submitted photo
The Rosales Family enjoying the happiness of the Napa Valley spirit with a family photo at a friend's Carneros vineyard.
Submitted photo
HALL Wines' Bunny Foo Foo was recently decorated for Easter.
Michael Cuffe photo
Team Aaron Comfort Dog (St. John’s Lutheran Church) and 56 other LCC Comfort Dog teams from across the country participated in “Run for Respect”, a 5K virtual run fundraiser sponsored by Pontiac High School, Pontiac, Illinois. Run for Respect funds generate support for the Special Olympics and Pontiac Township High School’s Peers In Action programs. Their mission is to spread inclusion by creating a world where all people are treated with respect. The theme this year is "You Can't Mask Respect!" There were hundreds of LCC affiliate participants from 22 states as well as hundreds of local Illinois participants. The Comfort Dogs even participated in the race. This is the 4th year Aaron has participated virtually.
Submitted photo
Lurdes Betancourth sent in this photo of her children giving their mailman a gift in appreciation of his service.
Submitted photo
Steven Silvagni is shocked that he's celebrating his 70th birthday. He celebrated this milestone in Napa, at home with his family.
Submitted photo
St. John’s Lutheran School recognized World Cancer Day on February 4 and had a Free Dress Fundraiser for students and staff. The school raised $1,060 which was donated to Queen of the Valley’s Cancer Wellness Program. Shown here is second-grader, Peyton Howard.
Submitted photo
A ceremony was held at Tulocay Cemetery on March 25 to honor Marine Corps Private Henry William Heisch who received the Medal of Honor in 1902 for his bravery in China's Boxer Rebellion two years earlier. Receiving the American flag from Bob Sundin of the Marine Corps League was Heisch's granddaughter, Yvonne Burt of Napa. Heisch later moved to Napa and became a farmer. He died in 1941 and his ashes rest at Tulocay. The Marine Corps League, Detachment 870, Napa Valley sponsored the event.
Submitted
Eagle Cycling Club of Napa leaves donations of clean gently used men’s clothing, jackets, single bedding, and toiletries, at Calistoga Ranch, River Ranch, Robert Mondavi Ranch Farmworker Housing Centers as 2021 wine season begins.
Submitted photo
Beatrice Abbate and her husband Jim Fritz, both residents of Áegis Living in Napa, celebrate Valentines Day in February.
are seen having a joyous moment.
Submitted photo
Four generations, the Cohea's, Ricker's and Finegan's celebrating a birthday and Valentine's Day at the Oakland Zoo.
Submitted photo
Captain Howard Halla, age 101, is a veteran who flew B-25 bombers in World War II. Recently, Halla was surprised with a Valentine gift from his wife Joanne — a golf cart modeled like a Jeep. The couple, with their dog Rudy, are living at Silverado Country Club, while their home is being rebuilt after losing it in the fire.
Dolly Grupalo photo
Isabel Duarte, 6, of Girl Scout Daisy troop 10713 makes contactless cookie deliveries from orders placed on her website.
Submitted photo
Napa Wildlife Rescue President John Comiskey receiving a $10,000 grant from Jan Skogen, Richard Reed Foundation grants manager.
Submitted photo
St. John's Lutheran School's preschool student, Harper, during the school's celebration of National Lutheran Schools Week.
Submitted photo
Christina Avina turned 7 on Jan. 30 with a Minecraft-themed celebration.
Submitted photo
First day at St Helena Montessori.
Submitted photo
Napa is a “grape” place to run!
Submitted photo
ParentsCAN received a the generous donation from North Napa Rotary's Harvest Auction to help them support the families of children with special needs. The auction included items from local businesses and club members. Featured from left are ParentsCAN President Steve Simich, Bill Bennett, John Duser, fundraising chairperson Nelson Brooks (on photograph), Tom Webber and ParentsCAN executive director Marlena Garcia.
Submitted photo
No he didn't shrink: Peter Edridge spent time in his Carneros garage building a 19-foot wingspan radio control airplane. It was his 2020 pandemic folly.
Submitted photo
Chris Craiker and Nonie Greenfield celebrate their previous day vaccination at Veterans Memorial Park.
Submitted photo
Mr. Matias and his students practicing Taekowndo at Matias Martial Arts outdoor platform.
Submitted photo
The Napa Ukeladies sang Happy Birthday on Dec. 13 to Tracy Tighe and followed up with wonderful Christmas carols, too. Pictured from left to right are Lynn Harold, Susan Wheeler, Julia Rock, Ann Gilleran, Alicia Wrona, Charlotte Gabisch, and Olivia Anthony.
Submitted photo
Be Bubbly held a fundraiser in November to benefit The Table. Here Erin Riley, owner of Be Bubbly, surprises Mary Beth Reyes of The Table with the donation.
Submitted photo
St. Apollinaris Women’s Guild held a drive-thru holiday event on Dec 5, 2020. Each driver received a stocking and some goodies, and they donated canned goods that will go with CanDo’s Food Drive to the Food Bank. Here, boardmember Carolyn Cassayre gathers cans as Connie Finnegan shows her lovely Christmas stocking.
Submitted photo
Ashlyn Broyles, left, and Luca Baldock of St. John's Lutheran School display some of the items collected for Operation with Love From Home. The items were included in holiday care packages for our troops.
Submitted photo
Sparkling gal pals, Tracy Ann Ilona Galante, Leigh Ann Rubinger, Katrena Edman and Cynthia Kairys, celebrating Tracy Tighe’s Christmas Eve birthday on Dec. 19.
Submitted photo
Pillows for the foster kids were presented to Cathi Bickford, Ann Schmitz, Gloria Garibaldi, Gaylon Kastner and Sherry Drapinski from members of the Napa Valley Republican Women Federated.
Submitted photo
Rainbow elves, Cara Mae Wooledge and Heather Bailie, prepare for the virtual Rainbow Winter Holiday Celebration on December 18th 2020 in support of Rainbow Action Network to celebrate all holiday traditions in our community.
Submitted photo
Every year the Westin Verasa Napa has hosted a Breakfast With Santa event for their workers and their families. This year, because of COVID-19, they hosted a drive-thru event with goodie-bags, a gingerbread display and a visit with Santa himself, where children could drop off letters.
Submitted photo
Happy Holidays from Soaring Wings Infant Care & Preschool. Top row: Teacher Paul, Teacher Jackie, Teacher Angie, Teacher Claudia. Middle row: Nevaeh, Santa. Bottom row: Zander, Quinn, Mateo, Olivia, Ben, Isla, Leo and Rogelio.
Submitted photo
Soaring Wings Infant Care & Preschool celebrated Halloween on Oct. 20. From left are Teacher Jackie, Teacher Claudia, Teacher Addison, Olivia, Leo, Nevaeh, Mateo, Zander, Isla, Ben, Rogelio and Quinn.
Submitted photo
Due to COVID-19, St. John's Lutheran Preschool was unable to take their annual autumn visit to a pumpkin patch, so the preschool created their own Pumpkin Patch.
Submitted photo
Left to right: Community Projects volunteers, Peggy, Collette Hjerpe, Cheryl Haslet, Chris Brown, Cindy Wolfe, Laura Ferguson, Diana Gerig, Gaylon Kastner and Judy Humphrey
Submitted by Christine Brown
First graders Mae, left, and Reese Daw on campus as St. John's Lutheran School began its in-person learning.
Submitted by Kristin Goller
Napa Valley Unitarian-Universalists organized a "care-a-van" to visit those recovering from illness. Dolores and Tom Wilson visit with Susan Okun, Parry Murray, and Jane Bledsoe at The Springs in Napa on Sept. 20.
Submitted photo
While social distancing and wearing masks, the UC Master Gardeners of Napa County recently practiced for the Fuller Park Tree Walks series.
Submitted photo
The Paukert, DeLeuze, Stevens, Naranjo and Kobylka families opened the newest chapter of a Little Free Library in Napa County.
Submitted photo
The Napa Valley Yacht Club is slowly opening. Left to right are Debbie Dean, Sally Craig (Commodore), Sally Gensel, Richard Gensel, Carl Gonzales and Nancy Schleicher.
Submitted photo
On Oct. 12, Carter Waugh, founder of Critts, presented this donation to Pam Perkins, principal of Willow Elementary. Carter, the designer and inventor of the Flip Critt shoe, started a program called Critts Cares, and $2 from each pair of Flip Critts sold will be donated to artful learning programs. Carter was a student at Willow in 2017 when he designed his shoe. He wanted to give back to Willow first.
Submitted photo
The Kiwanis Club of Napa has refurbished the two "Welcome to Napa" signs located by Napa State Hospital on Highway 221 and by The Meadows on Highway 29. In this "before picture" Mary Luros, Glenn Hughes, Nancy Tesch, Rich Tesch and Frank Carr work on one of the signs.
Submitted photo
The Moving Forward residential program in Napa created its own pumpkin patch this year, with major donations from Big Ranch Farms and Larry's Produce. The one-day event was held at Kiwanis Park, where residents in the transitional and independent living support group picked their own pumpkins and chose goodie bags.
Submitted
Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch 2020: COVID Edition.
Jocelyn Ramirez
Pearl and Henry Heitman at Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch.
Scott Heitman
Reagan’s first Halloween at ABC Pumpkin Patch in American Canyon.
Stephanie Sweet
Eliana loves the pumpkin patch at Stanly Lane in Napa.
Submitted image
Jack Perkovich, 9, went to Stanley Lane pumpkin patch in search of a unique pumpkin to add to his family’s front porch harvest scene.
Rachel Perkovich
On Aug. 29, the Napa Valley College Criminal Justice Training Center (CJTC) hosted a virtual graduation ceremony to honor students for their noteworthy achievements. The students underwent demanding training during some particularly challenging times. The ceremony was limited to students and academy staff in an effort to comply with social distancing requirements, with friends and family invited to participate on Zoom. The 19 graduates received graduation programs, diplomas, certifications, and special recognition awards as part of the event and will move on to jobs with the DMV, Napa County Sheriff, City of Pinole and California Department of Insurance, among others.
Submitted photo
On Oct. 3, The Model Bakery in St. Helena was one of the only businesses open in St. Helena, much to the delight of fire crews and first responders fighting the Glass fire. The bakery offered free bread and pastries to evacuees and a discount to fire fighters and first responders.
Adam L. Wiedmann Photo
Julian and Cole Damron, and Aubrey and Ethan Emerson, members of the Four-Leaf Clovers 4-H Club, took care of 5 evacuated hens from the Glass Fire in St. Helena.
Submitted photo
Calistoga Fire Department receives a thank you from Oxbow Public Market merchants Fatted Calf, LiveFire, C Casa, and El Porteno. From left: Jeremy Campbell, Jason Pierson, Jason Tamagni, Nash Field, Blake McCormick, Kurt Seeberger and Chief Steve Campbell.
Submitted photo
Angwin Volunteer Fire Department staff, Rachel (with Zoey!), Joseph, and Mitzi, receive a thank you from Oxbow Public Market merchants Fatted Calf, LiveFire, C Casa, and El Porteno.
Submitted photo
Rhyanne Brewer from Las Amigas 4-H, showing her two market lambs.
Submitted photo
One of Indie Keever's gifts for her 4th birthday was a Darth Vader mask. The "Star Wars" villain is one of her favorite characters.
Submitted photo
Friends Sally Hunter, Celia Brown and Portia Catania help Natalie Brown celebrate her 97th birthday at The Springs of Napa.
Submitted photo
Kari Perna starts teaching her 8th Grade class at St. John’s Lutheran School virtually!
Submitted photo
St. John's Lutheran School students, left to right, Lizzie, Jony, and Matthew Viader commemorate their first day of school with a photo.
Submitted photo
Daniel Grant shows off the Russian Mammoth sunflower that he and Debbie Stevens grew in their north Napa neighborhood. It has also been fun for the birds and neighbors!
Submitted photo
Scott Smith, recent Napa High graduate and Eagle Scout, attending California Maritime Academy in Vallejo for a Mechanical Engineering program. Smith is shown learning about firefighting while living on the Golden Bear.
Submitted photo
Lucrecia Espinoza of St. Helena wearing a Lady of Guadalupe mask while enjoying lunch at Gillwoods.
Submitted photo
Miles, 6, and Marshall Lemieux, 3, reading up current events in the Napa Valley Register while visiting Grandma and Pepere.
Submitted photo
ParentsCAN intern Ashley Lopez-Hernandez with her Heart of Napa medal from the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership. Ashley was nominated by ParentsCAN for the Youth Volunteer of the Year Award.
Submitted photo
ParentsCAN staff, left to right, Esmeralda Torres; Executive Director, Marlena Garcia; Gladys Lopez and Shelley Lopez at the CANV Food Pantry pick-up, in American Canyon on Aug. 11. The team was distributing gloves, masks, voter registration cards, Census 2020 materials and helpful information from its partner agencies.
Submitted photo
Chris Craiker on Westwood Hills peak.
Submitted photo
Nonie Greenfield with a tree stump carved as bear in Browns Valley.
Submitted photo
Gus the toy Pomeranian gives Zane a birthday kiss.
Submitted photo
Julie Elkeshen says she's all set for the school year with a Calistoga Wildcat face mask.
Submitted photo
Lisa Long says she misses people, but her mask puts a smile on her face.
Submitted photo
Napa County’s Complete Count Committee, in partnership with California’s Complete Count Census 2020 Office, led a parade through Napa County on July 26 to encourage residents to participate in this year's census. As a result, 280 households responded and completed the census form, bringing the county's response rate to 66.3 percent. Pictured, the team pauses in St. Helena.
Submitted photo
Suzanne Truchard shows off her love of wine with a themed face mask, while en route to Browns Valley Market.
Submitted photo
Carol Davis and Beth Nickel display Beth’s homemade tie dye American flag.
Submitted photo
Gianni Schillaci has a good message for people in his neighborhood.
Submitted photo
Howard Halla, a 100-year-old WWII combat pilot from The couple met in 2018 when they worked together publishing the letters and stories of men from the Veterans Home of California, Yountville, married writing partner, Joanne Yates of St Helena, on July 8 at the Napa City Hall. Fourteenth Air Force who served alongside Halla.
Submitted photo
Former Alta Heights School staff, from right, Peggy Prescott, Jennifer Kobylka, Kathy Gilbert and Kathy Martin, enjoy a social distancing lunch.
Submitted photo
Kathy Bandrowski's friends gathered to sing Happy Birthday while she stood on her balcony in June. From left, Priscilla Upton, Betty Malmgren, birthday honoree Kathy Bandrowski, Cass Walker, and Pam Rogers.
Submitted photo
St. John's Lutheran School's Principal Wahlers and 8th grade teacher Mrs. Perna went on a tour to deliver graduation robes and tassels to all of the 8th grade graduates. The 8th graders also received a special Class of 2020 personalized yard sign. Signs and robes were delivered as far as Fairfield, Vacaville, and St. Helena. They are shown here with 8th grader Allison Gass.
Submitted photo
PE class during distance learning.
Submitted photo
On Fourth of July weekend, a group of musicians played at Napa Valley restaurants, courtesy of Bouchaine and Festival Napa Valley.
Submitted photo
U.S. Navy Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Henry Fajardo, from American Canyon, tests the operation of a fire pump from a remote station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The USS Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs
Fran Brady, left, 89, was one of the first lady tour guides in Napa Valley and worked for a number of wineries throughout her career from Franciscan, Beringer and Silver Oak. Sewing is one of her many talents, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been making face masks to give away to local people and organizations such as nursing homes.
Submitted photo
Napa Police Chief Robert Plumber has a moment with a protester at recent Black Lives Matter event as Veterans Park.
Submitted photo
Cara Mar Wooledge and Heather Bailie celebrate Napa LGBTQ Pride Cruise Night 2020 along Jefferson Street in Napa.
Submitted photo
Rob Doughty and his partner Eric Oesterle, organizers of the LGBTQ Pride Cruise Night 2020, welcome patrons on Jefferson Street in Napa.
Submitted photo
A family hue photo taken for a River Middle School challenge. Submitted by Virginia Young.
Submitted photo
Maria Ruiz graduated with her Masters of Social Work degree from San Jose State University on May 21. Maria was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and maintained a 4.0 GPA, all while continuing to work full time in addition to having an internship.
Submitted photo
A young Napa County resident sends a messages to the world with chalk. Submitted by
Breanna Lesti.
Submitted photo
Alexa Conatser celebrates as she attends her "drive by" graduation at Napa's Memorial Stadium.
Submitted photo
Chris Craiker sent in this photo of a family out for a socially-distant hike in the Westwood Hills.
Chris Craiker photo
Angela Cabacungan celebrated her 100th birthday in quarantine at home with her favorite dessert, a Nation’s strawberry pie.
Submitted photo
Madison LeeAnn Silagy celebrated her first birthday with a drive-by parade on May 16 on La Homa Drive.
Submitted photo
Napa Valley College Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) and CalWORKs hosted a drive-thru graduation celebration on May 27. Graduates who participated — 28 of the 50 students graduating this year — received a NVC cap and gown, medallion, certificate of completion, snacks, and a congratulation card signed by EOPS staff. During the drive-thru, students and their families were greeted and cheered by EOPS and financial aid staff, who work with about 300 students each year.
Submitted photo
Shirley Chase celebrated her 95th birthday on May 13. She received many wishes from friends near and far -- even from across the ocean.
Debra Phairas, Craig and Irene Holt, Darren and Michelle Vogen, and Margaret Niland enjoyed an evening of social distancing in April.
Submitted photo
Cal fire helped Tucker DeCrevel celebrate his 10th birthday in a special way with a fire truck and police car parade -- plus a presentation of a fire helmet. Tucker has Barth Syndrome and has been especially confined during shelter in place.
Submitted photo
Highway 29 Cleanup on Leap Day, Feb. 29, at Salvador to Oak Knoll held by volunteers from the Rotary Club of North Napa. Pictured (left to right) are Danielle Barecca, Tom Webber, Ross Macky, Julianna Hart, Michael Landrum, Edgar Calvello, Tony Giaccio, Doug Hart, Lance Hart.
Submitted photo
