You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa police: Man on bike arrested as suspected drug dealer

Napa police: Man on bike arrested as suspected drug dealer

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Police arrested a 44-year-old bicyclist who they said was carrying drugs for sale when he was stopped by an officer Saturday night on Hartle Court in south Napa.

Dario Rodriguez Lopez was in possession of an ounce of meth, Vicodin and drug paraphernalia when he detained at 8:40 p.m., police said.

Lopez was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of possessing meth for sale, possession of Vicodin for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez had a bench warrant out for his arrest and was in violation of probation for an earlier charge, police said.

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News