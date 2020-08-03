Napa police: Man on bike arrested as suspected drug dealer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 44-year-old bicyclist who they said was carrying drugs for sale when he was stopped by an officer Saturday night on Hartle Court in south Napa.

Dario Rodriguez Lopez was in possession of an ounce of meth, Vicodin and drug paraphernalia when he detained at 8:40 p.m., police said.

Lopez was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of possessing meth for sale, possession of Vicodin for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez had a bench warrant out for his arrest and was in violation of probation for an earlier charge, police said.

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp