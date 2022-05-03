 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Police: Man threatens officers, their relatives after arrest

A man who was arrested Monday night on suspicion of public intoxication faces a felony allegation of resisting police after he threatened the lives of officers on his way to jail, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called to Third and Randolph streets at about 7:26 p.m. after reports of an intoxicated man in the area, according to Sgt. Brett Muratori. Police saw 50-year-old Troy Anthony Cook in the middle of the intersection on his knees, showing signs of intoxication, and apparently unable to care for himself, Muratori said in an email.

After Cook was detained, he was being taken to the Napa County jail when he began threatening to kill the officers and harm their family members, according to Muratori.

Cook, who had no listed address, was booked into jail on the original misdemeanor count of public intoxication, but also on a felony count of resisting arrest.

