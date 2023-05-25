Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An employee at New Technology High School was arrested Tuesday night on several allegations of sexual contact with a minor, Napa Police reported.

Jayro Alexis Esparza-Garcia, a 23-year-old Napa resident, was detained by police and booked into the Napa County jail with a $100,000 bail. He was being held Thursday for investigation of six offenses, including sending harmful material, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, and contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex offense, according to jail booking records.

Esparza was arrested after New Tech officials on May 18 told a police school resource officer between a minor and a New Tech employee, later identified as Esparza, Napa Police said in a news release. A search revealed sexually explicit electronic communications between the minor and Esparza-Garcia, and detectives met with the minor and confirmed the illegal communications had taken place, according to the department.

The remaining allegations against Esparza include sending obscene material, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and annoying a child.

The employee list on New Tech’s website did not list Esparza on its staff as of Thursday morning.

