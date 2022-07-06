Napa Police: One suspect bites father, another kicks cop before arrests

Napa Police officers made two arrests earlier this week during which one man bit his father and attacked him with a metal pole, and another man kicked an officer, the department reported.

The first incident took place at 8:05 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Joseph Court after police were notified of an unwanted person on the property, according to Sgt. Brett Muratori. Police detained Dennis Edward Stratford, 70, of Napa, who initially refused to enter a patrol vehicle before he was finally taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Muratori said in an email.

At the Napa hospital, Stratford, who police said showed signs of intoxication, kicked one officer in the jaw and then threatened to kill other officers, according to Muratori. Stratford was released from the Queen and then booked into the Napa County jail on a felony count of resisting police and a misdemeanor count of public intoxication.

After his release shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Stratford was arrested again by Napa Police that afternoon on unrelated misdemeanor battery and elder abuse counts, according to jail booking records. Details of the second arrest were not immediately available.

***

On Tuesday, police were called at 3 p.m. to a disturbance in the 3900 block of Young Avenue involving 22-year-old Jack Joseph Rincon and his father, Muratori reported. During the incident, Rincon swung an aluminum pole at his father, who was injured when he blocked the swing with his forearm and again when Rincon bit him as he tried to restrain his son, according to Muratori.

Officers detained Rincon and booked him into jail on a felony allegation of assault.