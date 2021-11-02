 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa Police: Person injured after drunk driver strikes parked car

  • Updated

A Napa man was arrested on a felony allegation of drunken driving after a crash early Monday morning, police reported.

At about 2:33 a.m., Cesar Gonzalez, 39, was driving a Buick on southbound Terrace Drive when it struck a Toyota Prius that was parked in the 1000 block, Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email. The driver of the Prius suffered minor injuries, but declined to be taken to the hospital, according to Medina.

Gonzalez was arrested after a field sobriety test and was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to police.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News