Napa Police: Person injured after drunk driver strikes parked car

A Napa man was arrested on a felony allegation of drunken driving after a crash early Monday morning, police reported.
At about 2:33 a.m., Cesar Gonzalez, 39, was driving a Buick on southbound Terrace Drive when it struck a Toyota Prius that was parked in the 1000 block, Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email. The driver of the Prius suffered minor injuries, but declined to be taken to the hospital, according to Medina.
Gonzalez was arrested after a field sobriety test and was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to police.
