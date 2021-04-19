 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Saturday night shooting wounds 1 person

One person was wounded in the arm Saturday during gunfire in south Napa, police reported.

Residents in the Sheveland Ranch neighborhood reported hearing multiple gunshots at 9:17 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Mike Wallin said Monday.

Officers located a person who had a non-life-threatening wound, but did not find any suspects, he said.

The incident is being investigated by Napa detectives.

