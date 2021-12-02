 Skip to main content
Napa Police seek suspects in shooting at Alston Park; man hospitalized

Shooting at Alston Park in Napa

Napa Police closed a section of Dry Creek Road after a man was shot at Alston Park Thursday afternoon, the department reported.

 Howard Yune, Register

At least two suspects were being sought by Napa Police on Thursday at Alston Park following a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

The attack took place at the park off Dry Creek Road at about 3:40 p.m., and led to a police investigation that closed off a section of the road at the park entrance into the night, according to Sgt. Omar Salem. A Napa man suffered multiple gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening, Salem said.

The shooting victim was found outside a liquor store in the 2000 block of Redwood Road, just under two miles southeast of Alston Park, before he was taken to a hospital, according to Salem. After receiving information of the location of the attack, officers went to the park at 2037 Dry Creek Road and found spent casings there, he said.

There was no threat to public safety as of Thursday night, according to Salem, who said the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

A short stretch of Dry Creek Road was sealed off with yellow caution tape from Trower Avenue north just beyond the park entrance. A white police crime scene unit van was parked curbside, but little activity was visible as night fell, except for dog walkers leaving the park and passing through the cordon.

The roadblock was expected to remain for several hours into the night, Salem said. Police issued a Nixle alert asking people to avoid the park area during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Kevin Skillings at 707-257-9466.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register.

