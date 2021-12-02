Napa Police seek suspects in shooting at Alston Park; man hospitalized

At least two suspects were being sought by Napa Police on Thursday at Alston Park following a shooting that left a man hospitalized.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!
The attack took place at the park off Dry Creek Road at about 3:40 p.m., and led to a police investigation that closed off a section of the road at the park entrance into the night, according to Sgt. Omar Salem. A Napa man suffered multiple gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening, Salem said.
The shooting victim was found outside a liquor store in the 2000 block of Redwood Road, just under two miles southeast of Alston Park, before he was taken to a hospital, according to Salem. After receiving information of the location of the attack, officers went to the park at 2037 Dry Creek Road and found spent casings there, he said.
There was no threat to public safety as of Thursday night, according to Salem, who said the shooting is believed to be gang-related.
Police said the arrests on Wednesday are linked to a July 2 attack in downtown Napa in which five people were wounded.
A short stretch of Dry Creek Road was sealed off with yellow caution tape from Trower Avenue north just beyond the park entrance. A white police crime scene unit van was parked curbside, but little activity was visible as night fell, except for dog walkers leaving the park and passing through the cordon.
The roadblock was expected to remain for several hours into the night, Salem said. Police issued a Nixle alert asking people to avoid the park area during the investigation.
People are also reading…
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Kevin Skillings at 707-257-9466.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A woman was arrested after passing a counterfeit $100 bill in a Napa convenience store, according to police.
The City of Napa Police Department arrested a man for unlawfully setting fires near Soscol Avenue, according to the department.
Reports of a domestic assault inside an apartment drew law-enforcement officers to a south Napa neighborhood and closed a street, but no assau…
A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a reported home break-in in Angwin and the theft of a car that later crashed nearby, accordi…
A disturbance between a man and woman led to a foot chase and the man’s arrest, Napa Police reported.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com