Napa Police seek tips on discovery of ghost guns; two teenagers detained

Napa Police is seeking information connected to the discovery of unlicensed “ghost guns” this week that led to the detention of two teenage boys.

In the first incident Monday, officers were notified about illegal firearms at a home in the 2000 block of Eva Street, where a search turned up an unregistered 9mm handgun, a high-capacity magazine, and ammunition, the department said in a news release. A 16-year-old boy was later found on a school campus and arrested, and a search of the teen revealed more ammunition in his backpack, according to police.

On Tuesday, police were called to another home in the 100 block of Belvedere Court, where they again found a 9mm ghost gun, a high-capacity magazine, and ammunition, police reported. A 17-year-old boy was later located and arrested at Napa Police headquarters.

Both teens were booked into the Napa County juvenile detention center. Police were unable to interview either boy because of their ages, according to the department.

Napa Police said it continued to investigate the weapon incidents and added that there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact police School Resource Officer Eric Koford at ekoford@cityofnapa.org or send an anonymous tip to Napa Police by texting the word 707NPD and tip information to 847411 (tip411).