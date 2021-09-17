 Skip to main content
Napa police shelter-in-place ended without incident

The sound of what Napa police officers believed to be three gunshots led to a southeast city neighborhood being asked to shelter-in-place Thursday night.

Police at 5:36 p.m. Thursday went to the 1400 block of Muir Street for a reported parking problem disturbance at a residence. They heard possible gunshots from inside the residence shortly after arriving, Sgt. Keri Sedgley said in an email.

Officers asked the neighborhood to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution, she said. An occupant at the residence refused to meet and speak with officers. A second occupant was interviewed.

After about two-and-a-half hours, police determined there was no immediate threat. The county Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol helped with the investigation.

Police sent out Nixel alerts during the incident telling residents to avoid the Muir Street and Navarre Street area.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

