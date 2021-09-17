Napa police shelter-in-place ended without incident

The sound of what Napa police officers believed to be three gunshots led to a southeast city neighborhood being asked to shelter-in-place Thursday night.

Police at 5:36 p.m. Thursday went to the 1400 block of Muir Street for a reported parking problem disturbance at a residence. They heard possible gunshots from inside the residence shortly after arriving, Sgt. Keri Sedgley said in an email.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Officers asked the neighborhood to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution, she said. An occupant at the residence refused to meet and speak with officers. A second occupant was interviewed.

After about two-and-a-half hours, police determined there was no immediate threat. The county Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol helped with the investigation.

Police sent out Nixel alerts during the incident telling residents to avoid the Muir Street and Navarre Street area.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.