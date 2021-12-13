Napa Police: Shooting into home, stabbing believed to be gang-related

Napa Police are seeking tips on a shooting incident and a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to a home in the 1300 block of Pueblo Avenue at 4:14 a.m. after several gunshots were fired at the building, including one bullet that narrowly missed a 12-year-old child who was sleeping in a bedroom, according to police, who said in a Facebook post that the suspects fled the scene in a dark gray vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The department’s Special Enforcement Unit has taken over the investigation into the shooting, according to police.

Later, at 6 a.m., officers were sent to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center after the hospital admitted an 18-year-old stabbing victim, according to Napa Police. The patient was uncooperative with officers, and was later treated and released, police said.

Both the gunfire and the stabbing are believed to be gang-related, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Detective Kevin Skillings of the Special Enforcement Unit at kskillings@cityofnapa.org. Anonymous tips may be sent to Napa Police by texting the word 707NPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).