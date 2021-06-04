Napa Police: SoCal man arrested for arranging sex with Napa juvenile

A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail Thursday night for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile.

In March, the victim’s parents discovered their child was using social media apps to covertly communicate with an adult male and exchanging sexually explicit photos, said Detective Sgt. Pete Piersig.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

Napa School Resource Officer Darlene Elia and Youth Services Bureau Social Worker Toni McIntosh met with the victim who was not forthcoming, Piersig said. Elia continued to investigate and learned that the suspect, Sean William Carey, traveled to Napa from his home in Newbury Park for the purpose of having sex with the victim in a local motel, he said.

Carey was arrested after police obtained surveillance video from the motel and served search warrants on social media companies and the suspect's home, Piersig said.

The suspect was booked into the Napa jail for multiple child sex assault offenses and his bail was set at $250,000.

Parents are reminded to monitor their children’s on-line activity as there are multiple apps designed to conceal their interactions with strangers, Piersig said.