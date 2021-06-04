Napa Police: SoCal man arrested for arranging sex with Napa juvenile

A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail Thursday night for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile.
In March, the victim’s parents discovered their child was using social media apps to covertly communicate with an adult male and exchanging sexually explicit photos, said Detective Sgt. Pete Piersig.
Napa School Resource Officer Darlene Elia and Youth Services Bureau Social Worker Toni McIntosh met with the victim who was not forthcoming, Piersig said. Elia continued to investigate and learned that the suspect, Sean William Carey, traveled to Napa from his home in Newbury Park for the purpose of having sex with the victim in a local motel, he said.
Carey was arrested after police obtained surveillance video from the motel and served search warrants on social media companies and the suspect's home, Piersig said.
The suspect was booked into the Napa jail for multiple child sex assault offenses and his bail was set at $250,000.
Parents are reminded to monitor their children’s on-line activity as there are multiple apps designed to conceal their interactions with strangers, Piersig said.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A thief drove off with a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue with the keys left in the ignition, Napa Police reported.
A man was detained near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards, accord…
Napa Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a knife at a residence on the 3500 block of Idlewild Avenue in north Napa.
A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning.
American Canyon Police arrested two suspects after officers tried to pull over a car without license plates and the driver fled down Highway 29.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
A woman was arrested after demanding money and threatening a clerk at a south Napa gas station.
American Canyon police watched an area that has experienced a series of catalytic converter thefts and arrested some possible thieves.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
A home-based bagel maker is teaming up with the son of the Third Street property owner to create Winston’s Cafe and Bakery, with Paulie’s Bage…
School official say they have reported to police the allegation by a gay former student of a brutal assault at Napa High in the 1990s.
Amodel railroad group’s battle to stay at the Napa Valley Expo has reached the end of the line — and with it, more than half a century of buil…
In a recently released memo, Napa County Executive Officer Minh Tran reveals that Supervisor Belia Ramos reported him to the California State …
Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Bronco Wine Company’s south Napa storage center were able to save 90% of the warehouse structure and 80…
In place of a traditional Town & Country Fair, the Expo will host a separate carnival and an in-person livestock auction this summer.
Little Omar Gonzalez Hernandez was born with Down syndrome. He also suffered cardiac arrest at age 4-months, and the family is struggling.
Insurers, citing wildfire risk, are declining to renew North Bay wineries' insurance policies with increasing frequency. One natural disaster …
Looking for a ride to the airport from Napa? It’s going to cost you.
Residents differ as to whether June 15 is the right time for the state and county to relax the mask-wearing rules imposed during the coronavir…