Napa Police: Thief steals vehicle parked with keys left in ignition

A thief drove off with a vehicle parked Tuesday afternoon on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue with the keys left in the ignition, Napa Police reported.

The vehicle was spotted a short time later in Yountville by a California Highway Patrol officer.

The owner of the stolen vehicle and a witness identified the driver as the man who took it, police said.

Thomas Maxwell Jenkins, 30, was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine, according to jail records.