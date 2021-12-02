 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Napa Police: Two men face attempted murder allegations in connection with July stabbing

  • Updated

Napa Police announced the arrests of two men in connection with the stabbing of five people in July.

Napa residents Edgar Rolando Barboza, 28, and Daniel Herrera, 29, were detained Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and gang participation in connection with a July 2 attack in downtown Napa in which five people were wounded, Napa Police said in a news release.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, detectives with the department’s Special Enforcement Unit identified three members of the Norteño gang as suspects in the stabbing, and found and arrested Barboza in the 700 block of Trancas Street.

Further leads allowed detectives to serve search warrants in the 100 block of Homewood Avenue and the 100 block of DeWitt Avenue. At the DeWitt Avenue home, members of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Napa Special Investigations Bureau assisted police in finding and detaining Herrera, according to the police statement.

A handgun, ammunition, and Norteño paraphernalia were also found in the home, according to Napa Police.

In addition to the attempted murder and assault allegations, Herrera was also booked into jail for investigation of firearm and ammunition possession by a felon.

People are also reading…

Robotic policing is now coming to America and Asia. California, Hawaii and Singapore are deploying robotic police to monitor quality of life crimes. Source by: Stringr

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: This Napa store was a hit in the late 1960s. Do you remember Helgeland?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News