Napa Police: Two men face attempted murder allegations in connection with July stabbing

Napa Police announced the arrests of two men in connection with the stabbing of five people in July.

Napa residents Edgar Rolando Barboza, 28, and Daniel Herrera, 29, were detained Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and gang participation in connection with a July 2 attack in downtown Napa in which five people were wounded, Napa Police said in a news release.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, detectives with the department’s Special Enforcement Unit identified three members of the Norteño gang as suspects in the stabbing, and found and arrested Barboza in the 700 block of Trancas Street.

Further leads allowed detectives to serve search warrants in the 100 block of Homewood Avenue and the 100 block of DeWitt Avenue. At the DeWitt Avenue home, members of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Napa Special Investigations Bureau assisted police in finding and detaining Herrera, according to the police statement.

A handgun, ammunition, and Norteño paraphernalia were also found in the home, according to Napa Police.

In addition to the attempted murder and assault allegations, Herrera was also booked into jail for investigation of firearm and ammunition possession by a felon.