Napa Police on Tuesday warned local tenants about what it called a string of thefts of rent checks from apartment complexes around the city.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“It appears the suspect(s) are ‘fishing’ the rent checks out of the apartment complex drop boxes,” the department said in a statement.
People living in apartments are advised to hand-deliver their rent checks when possible, or make other arrangements other than using a drop box. Those seeing a suspicious person near a drop box are asked to notify their apartment manager or Napa Police.
Victims of rent check theft can file a police report online at
cityofnapa.org/497/Filing-an-Online.Report
To share information or video footage of a suspect, contact Napa Police Detective Romero at 707-257-9509.
It’s a good idea to scan the area around ATMs before you use them. Be aware of anyone standing close by and always check the machine to see if it’s been tampered with before you use it.
Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, April 30, 2023
Congressman Mike Thompson stopped by the CERT Team table during the Earth Day Fair at the Oxbow Commons! L-R Carolyn Hamilton, Julie Garrett, Congressman Thompson, Louise Warnock and Dave Griffin.
Naama Brenner-Abramovitch from Napa County Recycling and Waste Services with 3rd grade students at Plastic Free Lunch Day 4/19. Thank you, teacher Martha Clements, Class Assistant Jess Mosher, and 3rd grade students for making this happen as part of Earth-week celebrations.
Richard Bruns
Rep. Mike Thompson announced Janelle Sellick as the 2023 Napa County Climate Crisis Champion for California’s Fourth District.
In honor of May as Historic Preservation Month, Napa County Landmarks (NCL) distributed free coloring books to all Napa County third graders. Left to right: Heather Whitacre Administrative Assistant; Annie Schaefer NCL Executive Assistant; Cameron Trevino; Natalie Cebulski AmeriCorps Statewide Leader; Carolina Barragan (in back); and Nina Pariani Program Assistant.
Napan Delia Gutierrez-Villagomez captured this image (and reflection) of a hot air balloon by Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 22.
Earth Day 2023/Oxbow Commons/Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County/Napa County Bicycle Coalition/Eagle Cycling Club and Mike Thompson support safe, convenient, accessible cycling of all ages.
Kristy Wightman with special thanks to Elizabeth Keffer - Girl Scout Troop 72267 American Canyon & Eric Keffer, owner of Cole's Chop House displaying the 192 boxes of Girl Scout cookies they donated with the help of many friends & patrons to our troops via Travis AFB.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.