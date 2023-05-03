Napa Police on Tuesday warned local tenants about what it called a string of thefts of rent checks from apartment complexes around the city.

“It appears the suspect(s) are ‘fishing’ the rent checks out of the apartment complex drop boxes,” the department said in a statement.

People living in apartments are advised to hand-deliver their rent checks when possible, or make other arrangements other than using a drop box. Those seeing a suspicious person near a drop box are asked to notify their apartment manager or Napa Police.

Victims of rent check theft can file a police report online at cityofnapa.org/497/Filing-an-Online.Report

To share information or video footage of a suspect, contact Napa Police Detective Romero at 707-257-9509.

