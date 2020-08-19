Napa Police: Woman armed with hatchet arrested at car dealership

Napa Police got a call from Napa Chrysler, 333 Soscol Ave., Tuesday morning that a woman had entered the service garage and threatened an employee with a tire iron.
When officers arrived, they found Ana Mairany Padilla, 26, inside the garage with a hatchet on the ground. Staff said she had used the hatchet to break a lock and enter the facility, police said.
Padilla was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of burglary and brandishing a weapon. Police said Padilla was on probation and had three warrants for her arrest.
