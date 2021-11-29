 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Woman arrested after making store purchase with “play money” bill

A woman was arrested Sunday morning after passing a counterfeit $100 bill in a Napa convenience store, according to police.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., officers were called to The Loop at 1491 Trancas St. for a fraud complaint, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. The store’s assistant manager told police that Melissa Mae Contreras, 53, had bought a pack of Talon cigars for $3.22 and paid with a $100 bill, receiving $96.78 change. The employee later learned the bill was labeled “play money” on its front and back, Medina said.

A record check revealed that Contreras, who had no listed address, had been arrested and released in four previous cases related to fraud, including one case involving a counterfeit $100 note, according to Medina.

Officers found Contreras at her vehicle and detained her, Medina said. Contreras was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of forgery.

