Napa Police: Woman arrested after traffic stop, struggle with officers

A woman was arrested Sunday night after Napa Police said she threatened officers during a traffic stop.

At about 7:05 p.m., police were sent to a home in the 2200 block of Culpepper Street after receiving a report that Alexa Ivana Aguayo, 32, had violated a restraining order banning her from being within 100 yards of the residence, Lt. Chase Haag said in an email.

Aguayo fled before officers arrived, and police then saw her driving south on Highway 29 and stopped her vehicle in the 3300 block of Solano Avenue, according to Haag. When Aguayo disobeyed several commands to leave the vehicle, police forced open a window, and Aguayo said “I’ll kill you” several times while stating she wanted to harm the officers for harassing her, Haag said.

Eventually, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office — which police said was investigating another crime by Aguayo earlier Sunday — deployed a patrol dog that entered a broken window and assisted officers in detaining the woman, according to Haag, who added that officers received minor injuries in the struggled to remove Aguayo from the vehicle.

Aguayo, who had no listed address, was treated at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Napa County jail. She was being held Monday afternoon on felony allegations of resisting police officers, making a criminal threat, attempted burglary, and violating her parole.