Napa Police: woman arrested for suspected DUI after Silverado Trail crash

Napa Police arrested a woman Saturday night on a felony drunken driving allegation following a two-vehicle collision on Silverado Trail, the agency reported.
Officers contacted Sukja Pak Valdivia, the driver of one of the vehicles, at the scene of the collision, put her through a sobriety test, and arrested her, police said. She was booked into Napa County Jail at 7:47 p.m. on Saturday, for investigation of causing injury by driving under the influence.
The other driver sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision, police said.
