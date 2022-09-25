 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Police: woman arrested for suspected DUI after Silverado Trail crash

Napa Police arrested a woman Saturday night on a felony drunken driving allegation following a two-vehicle collision on Silverado Trail, the agency reported.

Officers contacted Sukja Pak Valdivia, the driver of one of the vehicles, at the scene of the collision, put her through a sobriety test, and arrested her, police said. She was booked into Napa County Jail at 7:47 p.m. on Saturday, for investigation of causing injury by driving under the influence.

The other driver sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

