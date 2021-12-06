Napa Police: Woman arrested on robbery allegation after family disturbance

A family dispute Saturday afternoon at a Napa home ended with a woman’s arrest on suspicion of robbery, according to police.
Shortly before 2:20 p.m., 30-year-old Cristina Isabel Lopez was involved in an argument with relatives in the 400 block of Brown Street when she threatened family members with a kitchen knife, then took a cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police Cpl. Dominic DeGuilio.
Police contacted Lopez at the scene and detained her on felony allegations of robbery and making a criminal threat, and a misdemeanor count of brandishing a weapon. She was booked into the Napa County jail.
