Two North Bay women were arrested early Tuesday morning after an altercation in Napa's Old Town, police say.
Vallejo resident Casandra Nicole Ocampo, 18, and Jasmine Levia Lyons, 19, were parked in a car near the 500 block of Coombs Street, according to an email from the Napa Police Department. They got into a verbal altercation with two women who parked behind them and started showing gang signs, police say.
Ocampo started hitting the woman, police say. The woman ended up on the ground, with Ocampo on top her her, and Lyons began assaulting the woman, police say.
The woman was kicked in the head several times during the fight, police say.
Officers arrived, and arrested Ocampo and Lyons.
Ocampo was booked into the Napa County jail around 3 a.m. on Tuesday on suspicion of felony charges related to assault and gang activity. Lyons was arrested on suspicion of the same charges.
Both remained in jail Tuesday morning.