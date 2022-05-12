Napa sex offender sentenced to two years in jail for living outside where he was registered

A Napa man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in jail for living in St. Helena and not the city of Napa, where he was registered as a sex offender, according to a Napa police press release.
A possible sexual assault of a minor by a registered sex offender was reported to the Napa Police Department in April 2021. In investigating the matter, a Napa police detective found that a Napa registered sex offender Melvin Stout, 54, had left Napa, picked up a minor and took her on a trip to Montana at some point, police said.
That detective has worked with law enforcement agencies in Montana on that case, including some on tribal land, but parts of that case are still under investigation, according to Napa Police Sgt. Pete Piersig.
Once Stout came back to Napa, the detective started monitoring his whereabouts, police said. Since Stout is registered as a transient sex offender in Napa, he doesn’t have to provide an address to police, but has to check in with a Napa detective once a month, Piersig said.
Detectives learned Stout was actually residing in St. Helena. A case brought against him as a result was resolved on Wednesday, according to Piersig, and Stout was sentenced to serve two years.
Back in 2003, Stout was charged with committing a lewd act on a minor in 1997, according to past Register reporting. The minor was 5 years old at the time of the act, and the incident was first reported to police in 2003.
While in Napa County Jail as a result of that incident, Stout was additionally charged with three felony counts of solicitation of murder for attempting to bribe a fellow jail inmate to murder the victim and her family, the previous report says.
