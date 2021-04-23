Napa Sheriff: 2 arrested following report of stolen outboard motors

Two outboard motors stolen, two outboard motors recovered.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported solving the reported theft of two outboard motors from a property on the 1200 block of Milton Road, bordering the Napa River.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The owner of the motors said Wednesday that he had seen one of his motors while boating that day on the river, Henry Wofford, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Friday.

On Thursday, deputies accompanied by state Fish and Wildlife officers stopped a boat near the Imola Avenue bridge and recovered one of the motors from Timothy Lee Dudley, 60, of Napa, Wofford said.

Dudley was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of grand theft, he said.

Dudley said he had bought the motor from another man, Dustin William Arrington, 34, who was found in his houseboat on the river with the second missing motor, Wofford said.

Officers also reported finding a stolen generator as well as methamphetamine and heroin on the houseboat, he said.

Arrington was booked into the jail for possible charges of petty theft, drug possession, identity theft and two drug offenses.