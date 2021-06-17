Napa sheriff's deputies save drowning bull

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

"Deputies James Hartley and Joe Schiavoni arrived at the scene and found an exhausted bull struggling in water about 25 feet deep, approximately 400 yards off the shoreline of East Side Road," the department reported. "The deputies worked together to rope the bull, then carefully pulled him to shore with there jet skis.'