Napa Sheriff's Office finds heroin, loaded rifle at Berryessa

Napa Sheriff's Office finds heroin, loaded rifle at Berryessa

Berryessa arrest

Napa County Sheriff's Office took this photo after finding heroin and loaded rifle at Lake Berryessa. Officers made a related arrest.

 Courtesy Napa County Sheriff's Office

Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.

The incident began at the Putah Creek boat ramp at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Sheriff’s officers responded to reports that a car was blocking the ramp.

Officers saw a man standing next to the car who initially gave a false name. They determined he had warrants for arrest. They found three ounces of heroin and $8,500 in cash in the car, Sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said.

But the man said he didn’t own the car. Officers saw a man on a jet ski in the lake about 50 yards away. They told the man to come in, he said his jet ski wouldn't work and they told him to paddle, Wofford said.

Officers found a loaded AR-15 rifle in the jet ski storage case, Wofford said. They determined the man owned the car.

Arrested was the man on the jet ski, John Porfieo Duran, 69, of Fairfield on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance while armed, among other things, according to county law enforcement.

Also arrested was the man at the car, Nathan Randell Norfolk, 37, of Winters, on suspicion of giving a false identity and various other misdemeanors, according to law enforcement.

