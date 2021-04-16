 Skip to main content
Napa Superior Court sentences Solano County man for pimping

Nickolas George Rose

 Napa County

A 36-year-old Solano County man was sentenced this week to seven years and four months in state prison after pleading no contest to pimping and failing to appear while on bail, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced.

Nickolas George Rose was arrested in June 2018 when a detective with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau responded to an ad on a marketplace for sex acts, the DA's Office said in a news release.

Rose was arrested after delivering the victim to a Napa hotel. The woman had a tattoo of a rose — the defendant's last name — to indicate she had been "branded," investigators said.

Investigators obtained messages between Rose and the woman in which he threatened to punch her "teeth out and make (her) swallow them into her mouth."

Rose pleaded no contest in January 2020, then failed to show up for his sentencing. The DA filed an additional charge of failure to appear.

The defendant was arrested in September in Sacramento on other charges, prompting his return to Napa for sentencing.

Judge Elia Ortiz sentenced Rose to an additional 16 months in state prison for his failure to appear, the DA's Office said.

Deputy District Attorney Taryn Hunter commented that, “Mr. Rose's manipulation of the victim in this case, as well as the court process, demonstrated his lack of remorse. His flagrant disregard of court orders and his cruelty toward and exploitation of vulnerable victims render this sentence more than justified in this matter.”

