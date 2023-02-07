Two women were arrested Monday evening at the end of a vehicle pursuit that followed a theft from the Kohl’s store in downtown Napa, according to police.

At 6:01 p.m., Napa Police officers were sent to the Kohl’s at 1116 First St. after about $750 in merchandise was stolen, according to Sgt. Keri Sedgley. After store workers gave police a description of the suspects, their vehicle and the license plate number, Napa County sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle at Soscol and Kansas avenues, Sedgley said in an email.

When a deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver did not pull over and a pursuit ensued. Deputies used a spike strip to disable the vehicle on southbound Highway 29 near South Kelley Road, south of the city, according to Sedgley.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Brittney Leah Baldwin of Vallejo, tried to flee but was detained by deputies, as was a second Vallejo resident, 72-year-old Clare Willock, Sedgley said.

Both women were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony criminal conspiracy and misdemeanor petty theft. Willock was released shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, but Baldwin remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records.

