Napa theft leads to vehicle pursuit, three arrests, police say

Three people were arrested Sunday afternoon at the end of a vehicle pursuit that began with an outlet-store theft in Napa, authorities reported.

At about 2:19 p.m., workers at the Kate Spade store at the Napa Premium Outlets off Freeway Drive reported the theft of more than $1,000 in merchandise, according to Sgt. Brett Muratori of Napa Police. Witnesses saw the suspects leave the outlet mall in a white vehicle, and American Canyon police officers began a pursuit after seeing a vehicle that matched the description, Muratori said in an email.

The pursuit ended near Highway 37 in Vallejo, where American Canyon Police detained the driver and two passengers at about 2:41 p.m., according to Muratori.

Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Donald Thomas of San Ramon, and the passengers as 22-year-old Paul Ellis McGee of Antioch and 21-year-old Trejor A. Barber of Bay Point. The items reported stolen from the outlet store were found inside their vehicle, Muratori said.

All three occupants were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony grand theft and criminal conspiracy, according to Muratori. McGee was released shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, while Thomas and Barber remained in custody Monday afternoon, according to jail booking records.

