Carlo Trinchero, a member of the Napa Valley family that owns several wine brands including Sutter Home, was arrested by the Napa Police Department on an active warrant early Friday, on investigation of a felony stalking charge. Trinchero turned himself in at the police department after the warrant was issued Wednesday, according to a Napa Police spokesperson.

The incident that led to the allegation is detailed in a November 2022 report from the Napa Police Department and occurred at around the same time as Trinchero’s arrest on alleged firearm charges that month.

According to the police report narrative, a Napa resident who is not named called Napa police on Nov. 9, 2022 and complained Trinchero knew she had a male friend at her residence. Police told her to get that friend out of there. When he left, he was followed by a vehicle that had previously been observed passing the residence “approximately 38 times” to a Sonoma County home.

Hours later, three masked people attempted to gain entry to that Sonoma County home.

Trinchero was later arrested by Napa County sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 11 on suspicion of illegal gun and ammunition possession by a convicted felon. A few days later, Trinchero’s estranged wife Stephanie Trinchero — the two filed for divorce in June 2022 — sought to renew a restraining order, alleging that Trinchero kept methamphetamine and guns, and that he kept both meth and firearms under the same roof as their daughters.

Carlo Trinchero had been barred from owning guns because of a May 2016 arrest. He was arrested, according to the restraining order, after he pushed Stephanie Trinchero into a closet, which caused bleeding that required medical attention, and punched and threatened a paramedic who arrived at the couple’s St. Helena home. Trinchero later pleaded no contest to domestic violence, and in February 2017 was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation.

Stephanie Trinchero argued Carlo Trinchero had threatened, abused and stalked her throughout their 10-year relationship in the request for a restraining order.

“The children have been exposed to Carlo’s rage and volatile behavior,” Stephanie Trinchero wrote in her request. “They have witnessed him screaming and using profanity with me and others. It is detrimental to their welfare to witness this behavior, and I am afraid for their safety as well.”

As for the Friday arrest, the Napa County District Attorney’s office filed a criminal complaint on May 5 charging Carlo Trinchero with alleged stalking, along with enhancements for allegedly taking advantage of a position of trust, for the victim being particularly vulnerable, for including others to participate in the alleged crime, and for carrying out the alleged crime with “planning, sophistication and professionalism.”

The warrant for Trinchero’s arrest on the stalking allegation was issued on Wednesday, and he was arrested at about 1:09 a.m. Friday morning.