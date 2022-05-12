Napa woman convicted as part of multi-agency investigation into Woodland criminal activity

A Napa woman on Thursday was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and sentenced to five years of supervised release, as a result of an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies into criminal activity in Woodland.
The Napa resident, Brenda Miranda, 25, was one of 27 federal defendants convicted as a result of the investigation — known as “Operation Silent Night” — on narcotics and weapons-related charges, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. Many of those convicted were sentenced to multiple years in prison for the distribution of various illegal drugs.
The investigation began in the spring of 2016, the press release says, and uncovered organized criminal activity in Woodland with ties to criminal organizations in California’s jail and prison system. Much of the investigation was carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, Woodland Police Department and the California Highway Patrol, though several other law enforcement agencies provided support.
You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.