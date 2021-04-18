Napa's Stone Brewing and landlord dispute rent payments during COVID-19

“Instead, Stone seems to believe that they can overwhelm us and the Napa courts with claims that lack merit, excuses and delay as a plan to boost the company’s profits during this crisis," said Teague.

After being a widely imitated tastemaker in the 1990s and 2000s, Stone has struggled with its place in the industry in the last decade as consumer tastes moved away from the strong, bitter, highly hoppy ales that it specializes in.

Prior to expanding to Napa, Stone made a splashy entry into the European market, opening a brewery and pub in Berlin. But that venture faltered after less than three years and the company sold the facility to a Scottish brewer. It also closed a taproom in Shanghai and conducted a round of layoffs that cost 300 jobs companywide.

It's most recent marketing campaign, which featured labels on bottles printed upside down with little explanation, caused widespread puzzlement in the beer industry.

More recently, Stone has been involved in a number of high-profile lawsuits, including a trademark battle with behemoth Molson Coors over packaging of its "Keystone Light" brand. At the same time, it tangled with much smaller companies, including Kentucky-based Sawstone Brewing and Utah-based Holystone Distilling.

