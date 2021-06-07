Neighbor reports burglary in progress to American Canyon police

American Canyon police got a call at 8:40 a.m. Sunday from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said.

Using information provided by the witness, police pulled over a vehicle several blocks away at Elliott and Marla drives, Ortiz said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

The driver was in possession of a credit card that was not his, a laptop that he said he had found and methamphetamine, Ortiz said.

Officers arrested a 32-year-old Rodeo man, Derontaye Deshawn Hamilton. He was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of petty theft, possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.