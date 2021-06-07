Neighbor reports burglary in progress to American Canyon police

American Canyon police got a call at 8:40 a.m. Sunday from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said.
Using information provided by the witness, police pulled over a vehicle several blocks away at Elliott and Marla drives, Ortiz said.
The driver was in possession of a credit card that was not his, a laptop that he said he had found and methamphetamine, Ortiz said.
Officers arrested a 32-year-old Rodeo man, Derontaye Deshawn Hamilton. He was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of petty theft, possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.