One dead in Napa County crash; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

A Southern California resident died late Saturday night after a pickup truck struck a tree north of St. Helena, and the driver was arrested on felony manslaughter and drunken driving allegations, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 29 south of Big Tree Road, CHP said in a news release. The male passenger, a resident of Fallbrook in San Diego County, suffered fatal injuries, according to the highway patrol, which did not immediately release his identity pending notification of relatives.

The driver of the 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup, identified as 26-year-old Ryan William Cowper of Palm Springs, was treated for minor injuries at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. He was then arrested for investigation of gross vehicular manslaughter and causing death by driving under the influence, according to the CHP. Cowper was being held Sunday morning in the Napa County jail on $500,000 bail.

Cowper was driving the Toyota with his passenger in the right front seat when the truck left the right side of the highway and struck a tree, the highway patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation, and CHP said it is trying to contact possible witnesses. Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call the agency’s Napa bureau at 707-699-6300.

