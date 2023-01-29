One dead in Napa County crash; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

A Southern California resident died late Saturday night after a pickup truck struck a tree north of St. Helena, and the driver was arrested on felony manslaughter and drunken driving allegations, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 29 south of Big Tree Road, CHP said in a news release. The male passenger, a resident of Fallbrook in San Diego County, suffered fatal injuries, according to the highway patrol, which did not immediately release his identity pending notification of relatives.
The driver of the 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup, identified as 26-year-old Ryan William Cowper of Palm Springs, was treated for minor injuries at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. He was then arrested for investigation of gross vehicular manslaughter and causing death by driving under the influence, according to the CHP. Cowper was being held Sunday morning in the Napa County jail on $500,000 bail.
Cowper was driving the Toyota with his passenger in the right front seat when the truck left the right side of the highway and struck a tree, the highway patrol said.
The crash remains under investigation, and CHP said it is trying to contact possible witnesses. Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call the agency’s Napa bureau at 707-699-6300.
Young drivers are already higher-risk than other age groups due to their inexperience, their likelihood of being distracted while driving, and the higher prevalence of dangerous behaviors like speeding or not wearing a seatbelt.
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, Jan. 27
The 2023 Napa Lighted Art Festival includes Seed of Dreams by Martin Taylor / Chromaforms, which is on display at Dwight Murray Plaza on First Street.
Nick Otto, Register
The Hands of Time by mammasONica, projected onto First Presbyterian Church, is part of the 2023 Napa Lighted Art Festival.
Nick Otto, Register
A vendor sells lighted balloons near a piece of art entitled "Seed of Dreams" by Martin Taylor / Chromaforms, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
The projected-light artwork Jewellery's Voices by Noemi Prud'homme, a part of the Napa Lighted Art Festival, was displayed on the historic Napa County Courthouse on Saturday night.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen walking under an art installation along the river walk entitled"Jellies of the Sky" by OGE Group, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
An attendee records a performance by the World Beat Collective on Sunday before a Bigger than Roe rally in Napa, one of about 180 organized in recent days across the U.S. to mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed abortion rights.
Nick Otto, Register
About 200 people gathered at the old courthouse in downtown Napa Sunday a Bigger than Roe rally to protest the Supreme Court's 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned federal abortion rights protections created by the court's Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973.
Nick Otto, Register
An attendee holds a sign in support of abortion rights as dozens of people that gathered at the old courthouse in downtown Napa on Sunday for a rally to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Supreme Court’s abortion rights decision and to voice anger with the recent overturning of that decision.
Nick Otto, Register
Dozens of people gathered at the old courthouse in downtown Napa Sunday for a rally to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Supreme Court’s abortion rights decision and to voice anger with the recent overturning of that decision.
Nick Otto, Register
Hero Coffee co-founder Michael Rupprecht poses for a photograph in front of the new Hero Café Corner in Napa on Monday. It is located next to NapaRio at 943 Water St. in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
A cup of coffee is seen at the new Hero Café Corner in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Hero Coffee co-founder Michael Rupprecht makes a coffee drink inside the new Hero Cafe Corner in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Al Foshee, 66, exits his RV on a cold morning in Napa on Jan. 19. Foshee has been living out of different RVs for 25 years. Over the past six years his doctors have suggested he find more permanent housing due to ailing health, but he has been unable to do so.
Nick Otto, Register
Al Foshee, 66, makes coffee in his RV on a cold morning in Napa on Jan. 19. He works part time as a security guard.
Nick Otto, Register
Al Foshee, 66, opens the hood of his RV before connecting a battery cable in the hopes of starting the vehicle and heating the inside on a cold morning Jan. 19 in Napa. His RV has mechanical problems.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena’s Jackson Dunkley (21) tries to shoot over American Canyon’s Julius Wade (2) during a Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball matchup in Napa on Monday night. The Braves defeated the Wolves 72-51.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon’s Noah Budu (5) and Hassan Flemming (21) fight for a rebound with Justin-Siena’s Ma'el Blunt (13) during a Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball matchup in Napa on Monday night. The Braves defeated the Wolves 72-51.
Nick Otto, Register
A person walked along the train tracks north of the Maxwell Bridge as the as a team of about 50 people Napa County conducted a point-in-time count of unhoused people early Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
An unhoused person stands at the base of the Maxwell bridge near the railroad tracks on Wednesday as a team of about 50 people conducted Napa County's yearly point-in-time count of the local homeless community.
Nick Otto, Register
Molly Rattigan, Ashley Hacker and Brandee Freitas were part of a group of about 50 people conducted Napa County's annual point-in-time count of the local homeless population early Wednesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon and Justin-Siena players scramble for a loose ball during a Vine Valley Athletic League girls basketball matchup in Napa on Tuesday night. The Wolves defeated the Braves 55-51.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon’s Jazmine Fontilla (23) passes the ball through a pair of Justin-Siena players during a Vine Valley Athletic League girls basketball matchup in Napa on Tuesday night. The Wolves defeated the Braves 55-51.
Nick Otto, Register
From left to right. Fire Chief Mike Marcucci, Supervisor Belia Ramos, Supervisor Joelle Gallagher, former Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht and Deputy Fire Chief Jason Martin cut the ribbon at the opening of the new Carneros fire station in Napa on Wednesday, January 25, 202
Nick Otto, Register
Napa County Deputy Fire Chief Jason Martin speaks at the opening of the new Carneros fire station in Napa on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa’s Ella Brandon (5) sprints past the Justin-Siena defense on the way to scoring a goal during a Vine Valley girls soccer matchup at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa’s Devyn O’Donnell (12) dribbles past Justin-Siena’s Edie Quinn (14) during a Vine Valley girls soccer matchup at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
Nick Otto, Register
