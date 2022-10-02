One teen hospitalized, another arrested after 'violent incident' at St. Helena homecoming

A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized and a 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of felony assault after what police are calling a "violent incident" at the St. Helena High School homecoming football game.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Police say a verbal altercation "escalated into violence" at about 8:20 p.m. Friday. After a brief foot pursuit, one of the people involved was taken into custody by St. Helena Police officers who were already at the game.
Police determined that one 15-year-old boy, who was unable to stand on his own, had been the victim of an assault. He and the suspect, a 13-year-old boy, were both taken to the hospital.
As of Saturday morning, the victim remained hospitalized with "very serious injuries," according to police. After being cleared from the hospital, the suspect was booked into the Napa County juvenile hall on suspicion of felony assault and resisting arrest.
Police haven't identified either teen, but they say the suspect is not a student in the St. Helena Unified School District.
"On behalf of the City of St. Helena, I want to express my heart felt concern for the seriously injured student and also express our care for his family," Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said in a statement issued Saturday.
Ellsworth also thanked police for their "quick action" and said the city will keep the community informed as the situation unfolds.
“I appreciate the efforts of the St. Helena law enforcement and medical responders who were able to assist quickly," St. Helena Unified School District Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said in a statement. "It was an unfortunate incident that dimmed an otherwise festive evening for our students and families.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Officer Colton Adams at 707-967-2850.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) cannot catch a pass while defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
California running back Jaydn Ott, left, runs the ball for a 73-yard touchdown against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Riders cross the Sea Cliff Bridge during the elite men's road race at the world road cycling championships in Wollongong, Australia, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Rick Rycroft
Houston Texans wide receiver Jordan Akins (88) catches a pass for a touchdown as Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins, right, is safe on a play at home before Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) can make the tag during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Students participate in a simulated election using real electronic voting machines at Santa Maria public school in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Brazilians head to polls on Oct. 2 to elect a president, vice president, governors and senators. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Eraldo Peres
A demonstrator wearing a bear mask plays a musical instrument alongside a banner promoting Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for president, during a campaign event at a bus station in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Brazilians head to the polls to elect a president on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Eraldo Peres
An emotional Roger Federer, left, of Team Europe sits alongside his playing partner Rafael Nadal after their Laver Cup doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 arena in London, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Federer's losing doubles match with Nadal marked the end of an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a role as a statesman for tennis. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
Team World's members celebrate with the trophy, watched by Australian tennis legend Rod Laver and members of Team Europe at the end of the Laver Cup tennis tournament in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman also scored. It was Pujols' 700th career home run. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Penn State kick returner Parker Washington (3) hurdles Central Michigan punter Luke Elzinga (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) on a fourth down during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. Taylor was stopped short of the first down. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Carlos Nunez wears a hat with a Colo Colo soccer club insignia as he walks on the Alameda Bernardo O'Higgins avenue in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Colo Colo founded in 1925 is one of most popular soccer clubs in the country. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
Clemson tight end Davis Allen (84) catches a touchdown pass against Wake Forest defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) during the second overtime of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Clemson won 51-45 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Fans celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game between Kansas and Duke Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 35-27. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, visits the AW Driving School & License Testing Center in Allentown, Pa., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) can't make the catch in the end zone as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Ka'dar Hollman defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the line to win the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has bettered his own world record in the Berlin Marathon. Kipchoge clocked 2:01:09 on Sunday to shave 30 seconds off his previous best-mark of 2:01:39 from the same course in 2018. (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder)
Christoph Soeder
Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) slides home and scores as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, attempts to block during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Gareth Patterson
Rescuers of the Guatemalan Army and a search dog descend into a sinkhole in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Rescuers are searching for people who are believed to have fallen into the sinkhole while driving their vehicle, while four others were rescued alive from the scene on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Moises Castillo
Hindu devotees arrive to perform rituals for their deceased relatives and ancestors, at Sangam, the confluence of rivers the Ganges and the Yamuna, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Prayagraj, is an important Hindu pilgrimage center. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Pro-government demonstrators attend a rally condemning recent anti-government protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the nation's morality police, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Vahid Salemi
Wife of Hossein Taghipour, right, cries over the flag-draped coffin of her husband, who was a member of Iranian paramilitary Basij force and was killed during recent anti-government protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the nation's morality police, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Vahid Salemi
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
Far-Right party Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni shows a placard reading in Italian "Thank you Italy" at her party's electoral headquarters in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Kim Kardashian, center, is flanked by Domenico Dolce, right, and Stefano Gabbana at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2023 fashion show presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
A model wears a creation as part of the Etro women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Paris Jackson, center, attends the Missoni women's Spring Summer 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Mourners chant slogans as they carry the coffin of Palestinian Abdul-Al Omar Abdul-Al, 24, who was on a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon that sank in Syrian waters, during his funeral processions, in the Palestinian refugee camp of Nahr el-Bared near the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Thousands of Palestinians held prayers in northern Lebanon Saturday for one of the scores of migrants who lost their lives this week when their boat sank off Syria's coast. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Bilal Hussein
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, top, leaps over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) while picking up a first down at the 2-yard line in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow celebrates after a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 13-12. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa reacts to a play against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Demonstrators protesting the disappearance of 43 college students pull the gates and barriers from a military base in Mexico City, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, days before the anniversary of the disappearance of the students in Iguala, Guerrero in 2014. One week prior, Mexican authorities said they arrested a retired general and three other members of the army for alleged connection to their disappearance. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Mexico forward Hirving Lozano, right, yells at an official after a call this didn't go his way during the first half of a soccer match Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (2) is brought down in the end zone for a touchdown by Northern Illinois safety CJ Brown (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Michael Clubb
Noah Grayson (9) celebrates with his crew in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
Washington Nationals' Victor Robles (16) reacts after being called out on strikes during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz is dunked with liquid after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Miami. De La Cruz was 4-for-4 as the Marlins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Belgium's Dodi Lukebaklo, center, takes an overhead shot during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Belgium at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) celebrates his touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. LSU won 38-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas reacts after a failed two-point conversion attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Packers won 14-12. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hugs Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Packers won 14-12. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
A monkey looks out from its cage at a Ministry of Environment rehabilitation center that protects wild animals rescued from illicit trafficking networks, in Panama City, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Arnulfo Franco
Columbus Blue Jackets' Samuel Knazko, left, and Pittsburgh Penguins' Josh Archibald fight for a loose puck during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete
Tom Kim, of South Korea, celebrates after winning the 18th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Tony Finau celebrates his victory over Sebastian Munoz, of Colombia, on the 17th green during their singles match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper (81) is grabbed by Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) as cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
A cluster ammunition rocket lies on a sunflower field at sunset in the recently retaken area of Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a kindergarten basement which was used by Russian forces in the recently retaken area of Kapitolivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Veronika Tkachenko, 7, holds a piece of a Grad rocket which hit her family's house in the recently retaken town of Izium, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) runs the ball down the field for 67 yards during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Rusty Jones
Louisville wide receiver Jaelin Carter (88) dives to make a catch ahead of South Florida defensive back TJ Robinson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
People invade the pitch at the end of the international friendly soccer match between Morocco and Chile at the Cornella-El Prat stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Joan Monfort
Washington's Zion Tupuola-Fetui, left, and Cam Bright, right, sack Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
UTSA wide receiver De'Corian Clark (1) pulls down a pass for a touchdown over Texas Southern cornerback Nahamani Harris (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Texas' Anthony Cook (11) tackles Texas Tech's Myles Price (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
North Carolina State's Keyon Lesane (15) catches the ball for a touchdown over Connecticut's Malcolm Bell (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker
Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates his touchdown against Oregon State with Tahj Washington (16) and Mario Williams during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Southern California won 17-14. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Amanda Loman
Homes cover a hill in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Spiritual Healer Hermano Guayanes shows his illuminated sculpture of Venezuelan Saint Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez, known as the Doctor of the Poor, at his office in an area of the Petare neighborhood known as the Alleyway of the Witches in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Ariana Cubillos
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.