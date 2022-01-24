Parole hearing scheduled in March for man imprisoned for killing wife in Angwin in 1993

Robert Eugene Shippmann, who has been imprisoned for nearly 30 years after killing his estranged wife in the hills near Angwin nearly three decades ago, will get another chance at parole in March.

The 84-year-old Shippmann will face a state Board of Parole Hearings March 25 at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, where he is being held for the shooting death of Juli Mathis Schippmann in 1993, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website. He has regularly sought parole about once every three years and been rejected several times, most recently in March 2019.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Napa County Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero will represent his department at the parole hearing and help make the case against freeing Shippmann. “We feel he continues to be a significant danger to the public,” he said Monday ahead of the hearing, which is not open to the public and will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to prosecutors, Shippmann, who was then 55 and previously spelled his name as Schippmann, drove the 28-year-old Mathis to a remote area off Howell Mountain Road on April 23, 1993. There, he used a .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle to shoot his estranged wife three times in the chest, back and the back of her head, prosecutors said after his last bid for parole three years ago.

Afterward, Shippmann turned the gun on himself in a suicide attempt but survived. A student from Pacific Union College in Angwin driving on a dirt road saw Shippmann’s pickup truck and found him inside, and his wife’s body on the ground in front of the vehicle, according to previous Napa Valley Register reports.

Shippmann pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received a sentence of 15 years to life.

The couple, who lived in St. Helena and had been married three years, were having marital trouble and had separated, and Mathis had moved in with her mother and filed a restraining order against Shippmann, according to past Register reports. The week before her murder, Mathis reported to St. Helena Police that she had been kidnapped, raped, and beaten by her estranged husband.

Several attempts by Shippmann to gain parole since 2004 have failed, as Mathis’ relatives have written letters and collected signatures urging that he remain behind bars. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has joined Mathis’ family during previous parole hearings, pointing to the heinousness of the murder and his history of violence against women.

Parole denied for man convicted of killing estranged wife near Angwin in 1993 Robert Eugene Shippmann, who was convicted of killing his estranged wife, Juli, in the hills near Angwin a quarter century ago, was denied par…

Relatives of both Shippmann and Mathis interviewed Monday by the Napa Valley Register confirmed they will again write letters to the state parole board calling for Shippmann’s continued imprisonment.

“He makes excuses, (and) he has not attended much counseling on domestic violence because he says there wasn’t any going on, which we know is not factual,” his biological daughter Rochelle Rose said of the thrice-married Shippmann. “There’s been a long relationship with domestic violence in all of his homes; I think that’s why he’s not been released, and when he was released, we wrote about our own experiences in his home, which was horrendous.”

Gov. Brown reverses parole decision, keeps Napa Valley murderer in prison An 80-year-old convicted murderer deemed suitable for parole last year will be staying in prison after all. Gov. Jerry Brown reversed the Paro…

A parole board in 2017 deemed Shippmann a suitable candidate for release, but then-Gov. Jerry Brown overruled the finding a year later, keeping Shippmann behind bars.

During the 2019 parole hearing in Vacaville, Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero argued Shippmann should not go free because the murder of Mathis was vicious, he minimized acts of domestic violence and didn’t understand what drove him to commit the crime, and because he took part only rarely in self-help programs in prison.

Even as an octogenarian, Shippmann would remain as dangerous as ever if paroled, according to Mathis’ mother Joanne Mathis Wilson, who described an outwardly quiet manner and regular attendance at a Seventh-day Adventist church concealing an explosive temper.

Man convicted of Angwin murder denied parole again Robert Schippmann has been denied parole again.

“I am saying the same thing I have said since forever about the man: He’s a dangerous person, very dangerous,” said Wilson, a St. Helena resident who is joining the letter-writing effort against Shippmann’s parole but will not attend the March hearing for health reasons.

“I don’t care how old the man is; he is very violent. And I want this to be noted and someone to understand – just because he pretends to be such a nice normal man, he’s not. We have enough violence already in our community, in our state, in our country and all over the world, and we don’t need any more.”

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.