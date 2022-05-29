Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrested on drunk driving allegation in Napa County

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was briefly jailed in Napa County after an arrest on suspicion of drunken driving late Saturday night, according to jail booking records.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was detained at 11:44 p.m. on a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Napa County jail at 4:13 a.m. and released at 7:26 a.m.

The arrest was made by the California Highway Patrol, according to a spokesperson for the agency's Napa bureau.

It was not immediately known Sunday afternoon whether Nancy Pelosi was with her husband at the time of his arrest. Her official Twitter page indicated she would be in Providence, Rhode Island this weekend to give a commencement speech at Brown University, which is awarding her an honorary degree.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, neither Nancy Pelosi’s Congressional Twitter feed nor her official Facebook page had posted any announcement regarding her husband’s arrest.

