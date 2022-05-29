Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrested on drunk driving allegation in Napa County

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Paul Pelosi, 82, was detained at 11:44 p.m. on a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Napa County jail at 4:13 a.m. and released at 7:26 a.m.
The arrest was made by the California Highway Patrol, according to a spokesperson for the agency's Napa bureau.
It was not immediately known Sunday afternoon whether Nancy Pelosi was with her husband at the time of his arrest. Her official Twitter page indicated she would be in Providence, Rhode Island this weekend to give a commencement speech at Brown University, which is awarding her an honorary degree.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, neither Nancy Pelosi’s Congressional Twitter feed nor her official Facebook page had posted any announcement regarding her husband’s arrest.
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attended the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Paul Pelosi was arrested late Saturday night on a drunk driving allegation and then released from the Napa County jail Sunday morning, according to booking records.